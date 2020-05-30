CAAP clarifies: Wuhan flight that landed in Manila carried cargo, not passengers

MANILA, Philippines — The Saturday flight that came from Wuhan City in China’s Hubei Province did not carry any passenger but only transported cargo, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) clarified Saturday.

“Only cargo flights are allowed to mount (between) China/Philippines/China. Royal Air flight that landed Naia (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) this afternoon is a cargo flight and no passenger on board,” CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said in a Viber message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apolonio issued the statement in response to a photo that was posted on social media which showed a Royal Air flight from Wuhan City — where the coronavirus disease originated — that landed in Manila at 12:13 p.m. on Saturday.

Under existing guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), only overseas Filipino workers, Filipino citizens, their spouses and dependents, permanent residents, and foreign diplomats are allowed to enter the Philippines while the community quarantine is in effect.

FEATURED STORIES

/MUF

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ