CAAP fetes female pilot, lines up women’s projects

MANILA, Philippines — “Women, we should know our value and salute our strength, resilience, and sacrifice. In the end, it’s going to be worth it.”

So declared Philippine Air Force (PAF) attack helicopter pilot Capt. Karen Glaze Lopez, who was guest of honor at the National Women’s Month celebration of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Monday.

Lopez, who is currently assigned as assistant chief of the administration and personnel branch of the PAFs Office of the Vice Commander, also serves as pilot-in-command of the MD-520MG attack helicopter of the PAF’s 15th Strike Wing in Cavite City, where she ensures the safety of flight missions.

In the same celebration, CAAP Director General Jim Sydiongco noted that better career opportunities in the aviation sector await women, as the agency continues to show its support for women’s rights through its Gender and Development (GAD) programs.

For National Women’s Month, the agency will hold seminars on the Magna Carta for Women. It also proposed the launch of breastfeeding and diaper-changing rooms at the passenger terminal buildings of CAAP-operated airports.

