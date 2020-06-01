CAAP: No flights in Puerto Princesa until June 10

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY—Local airport authorities reiterated on Monday (June 1) that no commercial flights are scheduled in this city until June 10.

Madel Espartero, spokesperson of Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) in Puerto Princesa City, said that the CAAP was still awaiting approval from the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) for the reopening of the Puerto Princesa International Airport (PPIA) to commercial flights.

The clarification was issued after airlines—Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and AirAsia—announced resumption of flights in selected domestic destinations, allowing passengers to purchase tickets.

Espartero said the initial schedules published by the airlines were still pending confirmation from national civil aviation authorities.

“We really are just waiting if the flights scheduled earlier than June 11 would push through,” Espartero said.

Espartero added, however, that cargo flights by Cebu Air Inc., set to start June 2, was “the only confirmed schedule here.”

