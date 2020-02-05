Caballo Island no longer an option as quarantine site — Lorenzana

MANILA, Philippines — Caballo Island is no longer an option as a quarantine area for Filipinos returning home from China, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.

“The DOH (Department of Health) went there they didn’t like it because of nasa tubig daw. Mahirap mag transport, kailangan mo pa ng eroplano or barko,” he told reporters.

(The DOH went they and they didn’t like it because it’s surrounded by water. It’s difficult to transport because you will need a plane or ship.)

“They want a facility that is near the hospital, where you can come and go anytime. Fort Magsaysay, I think fits the bill,” he added.

Caballo Island is a naval base located near Corregidor Island, serving as an entrance to Manila Bay.

It was used as a quarantine facility for Filipino peacekeepers returning from ebola-hit Liberia

The government had earlier considered Fort Magsaysay in Nueva Ecija and Caballo Island as quarantine areas for Filipinos coming home from Wuhan, China, the origin of the 2019-novel coronavirus.

The first batch of Filipinos who have decided to leave Hubei province will arrive on Saturday.

They will be housed at the drug rehabilitation facility at Fort Magsaysay for 14 days.

The Philippines has recorded one death due to the coronavirus. It was the first to be reported outside of China. As of Wednesday, there are 3 confirmed cases and 133 are under investigation from the flu-like infection.

Sixty-three people under observation are Filipinos while 54 are Chinese nationals.

Elsewhere in the world, the virus has killed 490 lives and infected over 20,000 people.