Cable Ties Announce National Album Tour, Share Video For New Song ‘Self-Made Man’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 11, 2020

Last month, Melbourne punks Cable Ties announced their second album Far Enough was due to hit shelves Friday, 27th March via Poison City/Merge. They also shared its first single, ‘Sandcastles’.

Now, the angular rock trio have given us a double whammy of good news in the lead-up to the album’s release.

Firstly, they’ve shared a new single (and accompanying, Oscar O’Shea-directed video) entitled ‘Self-Made Man’. It’s a sharp and potent meditation on the societal mythology of the self-made man – one who claims to have made his wealth through hard work, rather than acknowledging the privilege and exploitation of others that props it up.

“The Self-Made Man created wealth through the exploitation of other people and abuse of public resources,” says vocalist and guitarist Jenny McKechnie.

“He doesn’t care about the suffering of others because — in his eyes — he got what he deserved through hard work, and they have not. It is inconvenient for the Self-Made Man to analyse systems of oppression which he has manipulated for his own gain. Those things are just a distraction from hard work and getting what you want.”

The other piece of good news is the band have announced a national album launch tour. It’ll kick off in February before the band head overseas for some international dates, then return for a home run in April.

Check out the video for ‘Self-Made Man’ and peep tour dates below.

[embedded content]

Cable Ties ‘Far Enough’ Australian Tour Dates

Friday, 14th February

Gaytimes 2020, Yarra Valley

Tickets: Gaytimes

Saturday, 15 February

Something Unlimited 2020, Darebin

Tickets: Eventbrite

Friday, 28th February

Vic On The Park, Sydney

Saturday, 29th February

Farmer and the Owl Festival, Wollongong

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 24th April

Waywards, Sydney

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 25th April

Servo, Port Kembla

Tickets: Eventbrite

Sunday, 26th April

Transit Bar, Canberra

Tickets: Moshtix

Friday, 1st May

The Golden Wattle, Adelaide

Saturday, 2nd May

The Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Tickets: Corner Hotel

Friday, 15th May

Four5Nine, Perth

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 16th May

Mojo’s, Fremantle

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 23rd May

The Foundry, Brisbane