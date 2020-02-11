Cable Ties Announce National Album Tour, Share Video For New Song ‘Self-Made Man’

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on February 11, 2020
Last month, Melbourne punks Cable Ties announced their second album Far Enough was due to hit shelves Friday, 27th March via Poison City/Merge. They also shared its first single, ‘Sandcastles’.
Now, the angular rock trio have given us a double whammy of good news in the lead-up to the album’s release.
Firstly, they’ve shared a new single (and accompanying, Oscar O’Shea-directed video) entitled ‘Self-Made Man’. It’s a sharp and potent meditation on the societal mythology of the self-made man – one who claims to have made his wealth through hard work, rather than acknowledging the privilege and exploitation of others that props it up.
“The Self-Made Man created wealth through the exploitation of other people and abuse of public resources,” says vocalist and guitarist Jenny McKechnie.
“He doesn’t care about the suffering of others because — in his eyes — he got what he deserved through hard work, and they have not. It is inconvenient for the Self-Made Man to analyse systems of oppression which he has manipulated for his own gain. Those things are just a distraction from hard work and getting what you want.”
The other piece of good news is the band have announced a national album launch tour. It’ll kick off in February before the band head overseas for some international dates, then return for a home run in April.
Check out the video for ‘Self-Made Man’ and peep tour dates below.
[embedded content]
Cable Ties ‘Far Enough’ Australian Tour Dates
Friday, 14th February
Gaytimes 2020, Yarra Valley
Tickets: Gaytimes
Saturday, 15 February
Something Unlimited 2020, Darebin
Tickets: Eventbrite
Friday, 28th February
Vic On The Park, Sydney
Saturday, 29th February
Farmer and the Owl Festival, Wollongong
Tickets: Moshtix
Friday, 24th April
Waywards, Sydney
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, 25th April
Servo, Port Kembla
Tickets: Eventbrite
Sunday, 26th April
Transit Bar, Canberra
Tickets: Moshtix
Friday, 1st May
The Golden Wattle, Adelaide
Saturday, 2nd May
The Corner Hotel, Melbourne
Tickets: Corner Hotel
Friday, 15th May
Four5Nine, Perth
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, 16th May
Mojo’s, Fremantle
Tickets: Oztix
Saturday, 23rd May
The Foundry, Brisbane