Cable & Wireless Business Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Excelling as the Fastest-growing Communication Service Provider in LATAM

The company’s growth strategy extends the geographic reach of its flagship UCaaS solution and positions it to consolidate its leadership position across the Caribbean and Latin America

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Based on its recent analysis of the hosted IP telephony and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Cable & Wireless Business (C&W Business) with the 2020 Latin American and Caribbean Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award. A part of Liberty Latin America, C&W Business is the enterprise arm of C&W Communications, one of the largest communications service providers in Central America and the Caribbean (CaCar). During the last few years, C&W Business has been continually enhancing its UCaaS portfolio and adapting it to address clients’ emerging needs.



C&W Business

“C&W Business has been offering UCaaS since 2015, leveraging multiple platforms such as Cisco BroadSoft, Cisco Hosted Collaboration Solutions and Metaswitch to cater to several segments,” said Sebastian Menutti, Frost & Sullivan industry principal. “On the strength of its offerings, it emerged as the fastest-growing Service Provider in the Caribbean and Latin America region in terms of UCaaS revenue and users in 2019. With a long history of telecommunications service in many countries in CaCar, C&W Business enjoys strong brand recognition across the region, especially in Panama, Jamaica, and Trinidad.”

“C&W Business is grateful for this industry recognition as we strive to simplify our customers’ transition to end-to-end, Cloud-delivered UCaaS services as part of their digital transformation journey. The health contingency has validated our vision to help our customers accelerate the adoption of Real-Time Communications services to the Cloud while securing Business continuity and enabling remote collaboration,” says Chris Coles, VP, Chief Commercial Officer of Business Markets.

C&W Business has a solid footprint within the hospitality, financial services, retail, professional services, and government verticals. Its custom solutions for the hospitality industry provide a competitive edge in the enterprise market. As it owns and manages the network end to end, it has full visibility and control over service delivery, presents service-level agreements with up to 99.999 percent availability, and guarantees a high standard of user experience.

C&W Business has a solid track record of delivering innovative solutions to Small & Medium Businesses, large organizations and government agencies. It intends to continue to expand the geographic reach of its flagship UCaaS service (Cloud Voice) to cover the entire Caribbean region and thereby boost adoption rates. It is also moving forward with technology consolidation to provide a seamless experience to UCaaS users, regardless of their actual location.

“C&W Business has added advanced video collaboration capabilities to our solution suite to accelerate the migration of our customers to more advanced services,” noted Menutti. “In the near future, C&W Business will continue to build its software-defined networking in a wide area network (SD-WAN) capability to ease secured access and lower costs for its UCaaS users.”

The Growth Excellence awards are bestowed upon companies that are achieving high growth in an intensely competitive industry. This includes emerging companies making great strides in market penetration or seasoned incumbents holding on to their perch at the pinnacle of the industry.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About C&W Communications

C&W, part of the Liberty Latin America group of companies, is a full-service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services to consumers in more than 20 markets. Through its business division, C&W provides data center hosting, domestic and international managed network services, and customized IT service solutions, utilizing cloud technology to serve business and government customers. C&W also operates a state-of-the-art submarine fiber network – the most extensive in the region.

Learn more at www.cwc.com

