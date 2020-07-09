Cadet dies of heat stroke at PNPA; probe launched

MANILA, Philippines — A police cadet died of heat stroke at the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) in Cavite on Wednesday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Thursday.

“The Philippine National Police Academy, country’s premier institution for police officers, is mourning the death of a young cadet due to heat stroke yesterday, July 8,” PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said in a statement shared to reporters.

Initial probe showed that Cadet Fourth Class Kenneth Ross Alvarado suddenly collapsed during an evening mess formation at the police academy at 5:30 p.m., Banac said.

Alvarado was taken to Academy Health Service and subsequently moved to Qualimed Hospital in Santa Rosa City Laguna after suffering from difficulty of breathing, Banac added. After a few hours, Alvarado died at the hospital, Banac also noted.

PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa, ordered the PNPA administration to conduct further investigation into the cadet’s death.

Gamboa, likewise, expressed sympathy to Alvarado’s parents.

The PNP chief also ordered the PNPA administration to conduct further inquiry and investigation to avoid such unfortunate incident.

To date, PNPA Class of 2024 has 306 newly-accepted cadets. Of the number, 254 are men and 52 are women.

