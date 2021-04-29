CAF Selects Infor to Power Parramatta Light Rail ProjectLennox-Bridge.jpg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

Infor signs long-term contract with CAF Australia to provide enterprise asset management solutions for light rail construction project in Western Sydney

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 29 April 2021 – Infor today announced that CAF Australia, a market leader in the design, manufacturing and implementation of comprehensive transport systems, has selected Infor Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) for the Parramatta Light Rail project. Infor EAM will help CAF manage and maintain a diverse portfolio of assets including 13, 7-module URBOS Light Rail Vehicles as well as the systems and their integration which includes substations, communications, control centre and systems for signalling and traction.

The Parramatta Light Rail is one of the NSW Government’s latest major infrastructure projects being delivered by Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) to serve a growing Sydney. Light rail will create new communities, connect great places and help both locals and visitors move around and explore what the region has to offer. It will connect Westmead to Carlingford via the Parramatta CBD and Camellia, with a two-way track spanning 12 kilometres and is expected to open in 2023. By 2026, around 28,000 people will use Parramatta Light Rail every day and an estimated 130,000 people will be living within walking distance of light rail stops.

The deal is a long-term contract spanning 11 years for which Infor will provide a range of cloud-based asset management solutions.

With Infor EAM at its core, CAF will establish a centralised asset strategy encompassing asset acquisition, control and maintenance to comply with the contractual requirements of TfNSW. The deployment will ensure FRACAS (Failure Reporting, Analysis and Corrective Action System) processes are followed appropriately, using system capability for ensuring overall asset performance and cloud technology such as automation, IoT, and telemetry integrations.

Ramon Muntada, CAF TE Australia Area Manager, said Infor was chosen because of its expertise in offering asset management solutions to similar organisations in the transportation sector, and understands the complexity of operating and maintaining transport services across Australia and overseas.

“We were extremely impressed with Infor’s track record in rail projects – not just their experience locally in Sydney, Canberra, and Auckland, but also globally in North America and Europe. They have the ability to deliver on a tight timeline and in coordination with project milestones.

“We’ve partnered with Infor for many years globally, and even use Infor’s ERP solutions to manage the manufacturing process of our light rail vehicles in Europe.

“We fully trust in Infor’s ability to deliver and meet all the business requirements of the Parramatta Light Rail project. Their solutions will ensure that health- and safety- related practices are enforced and enable us to efficiently and easily manage audit trails,” Muntada said.

“Infor is proud to be a strategic partner to help CAF deliver a robust and centralised asset management strategy that will underpin the success of the Parramatta Light Rail project,” Infor ANZ managing director Jarrod Kinchington said.

“Infor’s long experience in delivering enterprise asset management solutions both locally and around the globe will ensure CAF can efficiently manage and maintain a complex portfolio of assets.

“The 11-year contract with CAF is a strong validation of Infor’s exceptional track record in providing Critical Infrastructure services to the community – whether that’s in Paris, San Francisco, the UK’s South Western, or more locally with Auckland Transport.”

