Cagayan de Oro a pilot area for motorcycle taxis, says LTFRB exec

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — Some 3,000 motorcycle taxis are expected to take on the streets here to ferry passengers as part of a government study on whether to legalize these as public utility vehicles.

Aminoden Guro, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region 10 director, says the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has approved the inclusion of the city, northern Mindanao’s regional capital, as one of the pilot areas for motorcycle taxis, apart from Metro Manila and Cebu.

Three companies want to offer motorcycle-hailing services: Angkas, JoyRide, and MoveIt.

But Guro said that for Cagayan de Oro, only Angkas has so far applied to operate here.

Guro said the DOTr has given 1,000 slots each for the three providers for Cagayan de Oro.

Angkas operated in Cagayan de Oro in 2019, even as the city was not part of the pilot area, until these were apprehended early this year.

Jerome Angcolo, Angkas city manager for Cagayan de Oro, said the TWG informed them through a memorandum last week that this city would be included as pilot area for motorcycle-hailing operation.

“We are very thankful that Cagayan de Oro was given the opportunity to be included as pilot testing area. This will be a chance for us to show how Angkas is doing here, if we have complied with the policies or not,” he said.

Angcolo said they were given three months to do the pilot run, after which the TWG would decide if Angkas and other players in the motorcycle-hailing industry would continue to operate./lzb

