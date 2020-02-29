Cagayan de Oro journalists condemn renewed red-tagging

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Misamis Oriental, Philippines — The Cagayan de Oro Press Club (COPC) has condemned the renewed red-tagging of several journalists here.

In a statement issued on Saturday, COPC President Manuel Jaudian asked the police and military to look into this “seemingly witch-hunt efforts of some misguided elements.”

“This cheap black propaganda puts our members in jeopardy,” the Jaudian said.

Red-tagged were MindaNews writer and Inquirer correspondent Froilan Gallardo, Mindanao Goldstar Daily associate editor Cong Corrales, Mindanao Goldstar Daily photojournalist Joey Nacalaban, and SunStar-Cagayan de Oro editor Pamela Jay Orias.

Gallardo and Corrales sit on the COPC board while Nacalaban and Orias are members. Orias is also chair of the local chapter of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP).

Gallardo, Nacalaban, and Orias were attending a rally in support of ABS-CBN at the TV network’s regional office in Barangay Bulua here on Friday afternoon when a courier delivered copies of bond paper-sized posters that accused the news media practitioners of being members of the communist movement.

The posters referred to a picture of Corrales as Ka Kokong.

The materials were also distributed at the provincial capitol grounds on the same day.

The material also mentioned NUJP national chair Nonoy Espina, his sister Inday Espina-Varona, Radyo Natin anchor Renwynx “Don” Morgado, and Loi Algarme of Radyo ni Juan.

