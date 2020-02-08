Cagayan drug suspect charged for shabu worth P300,000

TUGUEGARAO CITY –– A suspected drug courier was indicted on Friday (Feb. 7) after he was caught with 50 grams of shabu (crystal meth) on Thursday (Feb. 6) at a drive-in hotel in Pengue Ruyu village here.

Carlo Jose Santos, 53, an advertising artist of Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija province, was allegedly the supplier of a drug pusher who was arrested on Feb. 5, said Police Colonel Ariel Quilang, Cagayan police director.

Santos was carrying shabu worth P300,000 when he was snared in a police sting operation set by the Cagayan police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency./lzb

