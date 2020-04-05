Cagayan mayor recovers from COVID-19

TUGUEGARAO CITY- Mayor Carmelo Villacete of Piat town in Cagayan province has been discharged from a hospital after he was tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) based on confirmatory test results.
Villacete, 59, had been listed as patient PH2764 by the Department of Health after initial laboratory tests yielded positive results.
Between March 7 and March 27, he manifested COVID-19 symptoms, including breathing difficulty, after traveling to Manila.
He announced on April 2 that his swab samples tested positive for the disease.
But on Sunday morning, he was released from the Cagayan Valley Medical Center (CVMC) where he underwent treatment and quarantine, said Dr. Glenn Mathew Baggao, CVMC hospital chief.
