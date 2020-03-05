Cagayan Valley workers get P10 wage hike

CITY OF ILAGAN—The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) on Thursday approved a P10 daily hike for private sector workers in Cagayan Valley.

The board said the P370 daily wage for nonagriculture sector in the region would start on March 16. Agriculture sector workers will receive additional P5 to their P34 daily wage.

“However, most agriculture workers barely feel the hike as most farm owners hire employees on a ‘pakyaw’ (contract) system,” said Heidelwina Tarroza, RTWPB secretary.

For retail and service establishments not employing more than 10 workers, a P25 daily wage hike was also approved.

The increase will be given in two tranches. In the first tranche on March 16, the hike is at P12.50. The additional P12.50 will be given on July 1. —VILLAMOR VISAYA JR.

