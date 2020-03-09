“Cai Cortez heralds OFWs as ‘heroes ng Pinas’”

Character actress Cai Cortez shares her thoughts on Pinoys working abroad during her recent trip to the Middle East.

During a recent trip to Dubai, actress Cai Cortez couldn’t help but share her thoughts while spending time abroad. Last March 8, the talented comedienne said that even though she enjoys traveling to different places because of work, she still couldn’t help but miss the company of her baby daughter Carmen. This made her realize the struggles that Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) must go through in order to support their families in the Philippines. The 31-year-old actress admitted she has gained a newfound respect for OFWs and urged them to keep working hard for the future.

She wrote, “Being far away from my children for work is such a bittersweet experience. On one hand, masaya ako na I’m doing something for myself para maadvance ang career ko. Para magfocus sa craft ko and be a better actor. Pero sa kabilang dulo every time nakakakita ako ng baby or toddler, di ko mapigilang mamiss mga babies ko. Salamat sa Diyos na supportive naman asawa and family ko, panatag ako na mababantayan sila ng maayos sa bahay. Pero alam ko na hinahanap pa rin nila akap ni mama bago matulog. Nadagdagan tuloy ang bilib ko sa mga kababayan natin na OFW or mga lumuluwas para lang makapagtrabaho. Sinasacrifice ang sariling comfort para lang makapagprovide ng magandang future sa kanilang pamilya. Lodi ko po talaga kayo. Sana isang araw eh magbunga ang lahat ng hard work natin at dadating ang panahon na pwede na kayong umuwi para makiss goodnight ang mga anak natin. In the mean time, laban lang mga momshies and popshies! Para sa kinabukasan ❤️🙌🏻 heroes ng Pinas 🇵🇭 #Dubai #latepost