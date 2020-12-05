“Cai Cortez on playing a lesbian role for the first time: ‘I did my best’”

‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding’ actress Cai Cortez sheds her girly image for an LGBTQ role in the Star Cinema prequel.

As part of the cast of the upcoming Star Cinema digital film Four Sisters Before the Wedding, Cai Cortez admitted she initially had some hesitation about playing the role of Toti Marie, a member of the extended family of the Salazar sisters who are being played by Charlie Dizon, Alexa Ilacad, Gillian Vicencio, and Belle Mariano in the movie.

“Ako dito si young Toti Marie, ang yaya slash yayo ng mga Salazar sisters. Honestly nung sinabi sa akin na gagawin ko ito, talagang sabi ko, ‘Ako? Mag-to-Toti Marie? Sobrang landi ko charot (laughs).’ Pero nung nag-su-Zoom na kami, nag-ta-try ng damit, nag-lu-look test. Sabi ko, ‘My gosh, nakita ni direk Mae (Cruz-Alviar) na kaya ko before I even believed in myself.’ Si direk talaga yung nagsabing kaya. So if someone really believes in me that much maybe I should do it. So talagang I jumped into it. Tumalon ako sa malamig na tubig, head first. So san nagawa ko ng maayos kasi ang laking part din ni Toti sa movie eh and sobrang layo niya sa kung sino ako. I did my best and I hope magustuhan ng mga tao yung ginawa ko,” she said.

Even while having to shoot a film during the pandemic, Cai said she was happy to do her current project.

“Unang una siyempre nakakatakot kasi because of the restrictions and everything. Pero ang hindi ko talaga in-expect na makukuha ko sa paggawa ng pelikulang ito ay yung pamilyang nabuo behind the scenes kasi talagang masasabi ko na genuine yung pakikitungo namin sa isa’t isa. Pinakita namin yung pagiging pamilya namin sa pelikula, talagang nangyayari siya in person. Pag emotional scenes, hindi na kami umaarte. Talagang na-fi-feel namin siya kaya it was really personally a life-changing experience for me. Ang dami ko ring na-apply sa totoong buhay ko pagdating sa pagiging pamilya. Napakasarap gawin nitong movie na ito para sa akin,” she said.

The camaraderie on and off camera was the most unforgettable takeaway from her experience on the set according to Cai.

“First scene pa lang nung ginawa namin, isa sa pinakamahabang scenes dito sa pelikulang ito, talagang napapa-ganun kami ni ate Minnie Aguila. Nabubuka talaga yung bibig namin kasi of course we did the research, we watched the movie first before shooting and talagang these four na magkakapatid they really transformed before our eyes. Dumating na sa point na pag nasa set kami, hindi na sila si Charlie (Dizon), hindi na sila si Alexa (Ilacad), hindi na sila si Belle (Mariano), hindi na sila si Gillian (Vicencio). Sila na yung four sisters talaga. Talagang makikita mo yung bonding, hindi lang technically, hindi lang physically, pero makikita mo na they’re like soul sisters talaga,” she said

Aside from working with the the four lead actresses, Cai was also happy to get to work closely with her good friend Kakai Bautista as well as Dominic Ochoa, Carmina Villaroel, and Minnie Aguilar who are all members of the cast.

“Even outside the set, we really saw that they lived their characters in the way they care for each other. Kahit minsan merong hindi maganda yung pakiramdam sa set, parang malungkot, alam ng isa’t isa kahit hindi pa sila nag-uusap. Meron na silang ganung magic. So talagang I’m sure the people who will be watching will see that also and will feel that. So I’m so excited for everyone to see what we saw as well,” she added.

