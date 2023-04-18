Cainiao Vietnam pledges to enhance supply chain in Vietnam with its premium warehousing facilities

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With the launch of premium warehouse facilities in strategic locations, Cainiao Vietnam, a subsidiary of Cainiao Network, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group, is meaningfully contributing to the development of the logistics sector in Vietnam. It also aims to serve the needs of Vietnam-based businesses to optimize their supply chain, boost accessibility of logistics operations, and improve customer experience and efficiency.

Home to more than 900,000 small and medium enterprises and sitting at the heart of the Asia–Pacific region, Vietnam has long been a major transportation and logistics hub for domestic and multinational corporations to reach major markets such as China and other Southeast Asian countries. Bolstered by the country’s strong GDP growth rate of 8% in 2022, thriving e-commerce, and strong manufacturing activities, logistic and warehouse industry contributed 4.5% to Vietnam’s GDP and was poised to grow at a CAGR of over 6.69% until 2029.

However, despite its huge potentials, the logistics and warehousing sector in Vietnam still faces tremendous challenges due to lack of high-quality facilities, limited services, high costs, and insufficient infrastructure capabilities.

In recent years, businesses and logistic companies in Binh Duong and inner Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) regions have had to rethink supply chain and operation strategies due to growing pressure on traffic, increasing land costs, hence storage costs, and limited space for future expansion. As a result, to enhance their competitiveness and ensure cost-efficient and undisrupted operations, increasing number of businesses are looking for alternative locations and logistic services within the Greater Ho Chi Minh City region.

Within the context, Cainiao PAT Logistics Park in Long An Province, and Cainiao Dong Nai Smart Logistics Park in Dong Nai are poised to meet the growing demands of businesses that have key customer audiences in inner HCMC, Western HCMC and the Mekong Delta area. Thanks to prime locations providing multi-way access to HCMC, the upcoming Long Thanh International Airport, Cat Lai port and VICT port, the logistic parks provide much-needed services within the bustling industrial clusters and ecosystem in the region.

The company’s recent deals with leading industry players such as OOCL and VSICO are testament to the value of Cainiao Network.

Both OOCL and VSICO are established and high-ranking 3PL logistics corporations whose end-customers are also leading corporations in various sectors and origins. With Cainiao Network’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, premium quality warehouse, efficient property management, professional customer services, and technical assistance, OOCL and VSICO can reduce their overall logistics costs and streamline their operations to fuel further business growth.

With its continuous efforts, Cainiao Network is proud to contribute to optimizing Vietnam’s supply chain in various industries including FMCG, retailing, automotive, home appliances, and F&B chains, allowing its clients to leverage its services and extensive networks, and bringing new businesses to current and prospective tenants. Cainiao Network is confident to support businesses in Vietnam with their logistics and warehousing needs and bring better logistics solutions to its clients and Vietnamese consumers.

About Cainiao Network:

Founded in 2013, Cainiao Network (“Cainiao”) is a smart logistics company and the logistics arm of Alibaba Group. As part of its commitment to create customer value, it adopts a collaborative approach to logistics that aims to improve efficiency and customer experience for all players along the supply chain. It carries forward Alibaba’s mission of making it easy to do business anywhere by aiming to deliver anywhere in China within 24 hours, and across the globe within 72 hours.

