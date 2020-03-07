Cainta, Rizal suspends classes, distributes face masks over coronavirus threat

MANILA, Philippines — Cainta, Rizal has declared a suspension of classes from Saturday (March 7) to Tuesday (March 10), to deal with the threat of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Nieto said he was “constrained” to suspend classes as it will provide an “ample” opportunity for the local General Services Office to distribute additional face masks on top of the previous 50,000 that were distributed weeks ago.

“[A]ll Cainta students will be provided face masks and protective sanitizers and vitamin c to mitigate the probabilities of the virus spreading,” Nieto said.

“All trike drivers and [PUJ] drivers are likewise directed to wear masks while plying their routes,” the mayor added.

The Department of Health (DOH) earlier confirmed that the fifth case of COVID-19, a 62-year-old man, hailed from Cainta.

The patient’s wife was recently confirmed as the sixth case of COVID-19 in the country.

Edited by MUF

