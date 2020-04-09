Calabarzon COVID-19 cases climb to 403

SAN PEDRO CITY –– The number of people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon provinces (Calabarzon) has reached 403, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Thursday.

The region has also recorded 55 deaths, while 15 reportedly recovered from the viral disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rizal province has 148 cases, as of April 8, traced to Antipolo City, Angono, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jalajala, Morong, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa. Twenty people from the province had died.

In Laguna, 95 residents contracted the disease, out of which nine had died.

FEATURED STORIES

The towns and cities with confirmed cases are Alaminos, Bay, Binan City, Cabuyao City, Calamba City, Calauan, Liliw, Los Banos, Lumban, Majayjay, Nagcarlan, Paete, Pagsanjan, Pila, San Pablo City, San Pedro City, Santa Cruz, Sta. Rosa City, and Victoria.

Cavite has 83 cases and 15 deaths. Cases were traced to Alfonso, Bacoor City, Carmona, Cavite City, Dasmarinas City, General Trias City, Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Imus City, Indang, Maragondon, Mendez, Naic, Noveleta, Rosario, Silang, Tanza, Ternate, and its capital Trece Martires City.

Batangas province has 58 cases, most of which are in the capital Batangas City. Eight people had died.

In Quezon, cases rose to 19, out of which three had died.

LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ