Calabarzon police orders halt in selling lambanog
MANILA, Philippines — The Calabarzon police has ordered a halt in the selling of coconut wine, locally known as lambanog, after it caused the deaths of several people in Laguna and Quezon.
Calabarzon police chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. said Monday he had ordered all provincial directors and chiefs of police to implement the order to all retail outlets selling lambanog in the region.
“We ordered that, for the meantime, they should not sell lambanog, pending investigation and pending result of the liquor test from FDA [Food and Drug Administration],” he said, speaking partly in Filipino.
“This is to ensure there will be no more casualties because many had already died),” he added.
Col. Eleazar Matta, Laguna provincial police chief, earlier said 11 died while 301 were hospitalized in Rizal town after drinking lambanog. Another death was recorded in Quezon province.
