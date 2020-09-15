Calamian Islands under Signal No. 1 as LPA turns into tropical depression

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) located north of Palawan has developed into a tropical depression, prompting Signal No. 1 to be raised over Calamian Islands, according to the latest evening bulletin issued on Tuesday by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The the eye of the depression, locally named Leon, was last seen 185 kilometers west-northwest of Coron, Palawan. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness reaching up to 55 kph.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was seen moving westward at 25 kph, possibly leaving the Philippine area of responsibility through the West Philippine Sea by Thursday morning.

Under Signal No. 1, Calamian Islands may have wind speeds of 30 to 60 kph in the coming hours.

FEATURED STORIES

The combined effects of Leon and the southwest monsoon is expected to bring gusty conditions over Palawan and the Mindoro provinces until Wednesday.

There may be moderate to heavy rainfall over Palawan, including Kalayaan, Calamian, and Cuyo Islands and Occidental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, there may be light to moderate rainfall over huge parts of the Visayas, Bicol Region, Calabarzon, the rest of Mimaropa, Metro Manila, Central Luzon, and areas in Mindanao like Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

“Flooding and rain-induced landslide(s) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” Pagasa said.

“The public and local disaster risk reduction and management offices concerned are advised to monitor the Rainfall/Thunderstorm Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings from PAGASA Regional Services Divisions and take appropriate measures,” it added.

Fisherfolk were also advised to take precautionary measures as moderate to rough seas would prevail over the northern, eastern, and southern seaboards of Luzon, the western seaboards of Occidental Mindoro and Palawan, and the seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao. Waves may reach heights of 1.2 meters to 3.1 meters.

[atm]

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>