Calapan City to launch PUI aka Palengkeng Umi-Ikot during ECQ

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Calapan in Oriental Mindoro is set to launch its own version of mobile stores to help its residents get easier access to basic goods during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Luzon.

Information from the Facebook account of Mayor Arnan Panaligan on Monday showed that the mobile market will make rounds in Barangays Parang, Maidlang and Palhi on Tuesday, and in Barangay Guinobatan on Wednesday.

The mobile markets are called “PUI” or “Palengkeng Umi-Ikot,” in resemblance to the PUI term being used by the Department of Health to refer to patients under investigation for the coronavirus disease.

Among the items that will be sold in the “PUI” are fish, meat, chicken, vegetables, and groceries.

Residents in the city are advised to wait for further announcements on when the mobile markets will make rounds in their respective villages.

Before this, some cities in Metro Manila have earlier adopted the rolling store idea to help residents cope with the Luzon-wide ECQ. These cities include the cities of Pasig, Valenzuela, and Makati.

