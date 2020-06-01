Calida attends House hearing on ABS-CBN franchise

MANILA, Philippines — Solicitor General Jose Calida on Monday attended the House of Representatives’ deliberations on the 25-year franchise bid of media giant ABS-CBN.

Calida attended the hearing through videoconferencing as a part of the measures to observe physical distancing amid the ongoing pandemic.

The solicitor general did not attend the hearing conducted on May 26, as he cited the pending petitions he had filed before the Supreme Court against ABS-CBN.

Calida earlier filed a quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN to nullify the existing franchise of the television and radio broadcast giant, and a motion to issue a gag order to prohibit the parties and their representatives from discussing the case in public.

But with the solicitor general’s absence in the May 26 hearing, House committee on good governance and accountability chairman Jose Antonio Sy-Alvarado moved to enjoin Calida to attend the next hearings.

Calida should also explain his nonappearance and why he should not be held in contempt for being absent, said Sy-Alvarado.

However, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano asked members of the lower chamber to be “lenient” with Calida and to still give the solicitor general a chance to make his opening statement.

