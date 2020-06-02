Calida ‘just the lawyer, not the client’ and must ‘never lose his cool’ – Macalintal

MANILA, Philippines — After Solicitor General Jose Calida shot back at Coco Martin over the shutdown of broadcast giant ABS-CBN, Romulo Macalintal on Tuesday issued some gentle reminders to his fellow lawyer.

“In a word, Calida should never lose his cool. After all, he is just the lawyer. He is not the client,” Macalintal said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He then cited a Supreme Court ruling where a public officer “must not be too thin-skinned with reference to comment upon his official acts.”

Macalintal added that it was “very surprising” for Calida, who recently told off the “Ang Probinsyano” actor that he will make the actor “eat his words.”

FEATURED STORIES

Calida’s words came after Martin did not hold back his criticism of the Solicitor General, who was largely being blamed for the closure of ABS-CBN.

Before the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) ordered ABS-CBN to cease operations a day after its legislative franchise expired on May 4, Calida warned NTC against giving an interim franchise to the network.

“For sure, his many years in public service taught him the lesson that it is a thankless job where you receive both good and bad comments,” Macalintal said.

“And that is the risk of public service where criticisms could only be assuaged with the balm of a clear conscience. More so where, as here, Coco Martin had already apologized to Calida for the said incident,” he added.

Macalintal likewise reminded Calida of his role as Solicitor General: “While it is the duty of the Solicitor General to defend the government, his shining hour is not when he wins a case but when he was able to do justice for all.”

KGA

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ