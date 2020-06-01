Calida says he is not ‘at loggerheads’ with Congress on ABS-CBN issue

MANILA, Philippines — Solicitor General Jose Calida on Monday said he is not “at loggerheads” with Congress on the issue of media giant ABS-CBN’s franchise.

This is in response to allegations that he pressured the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to order the closure of the media network ABS-CBN.

“I only cautioned NTC of its possible encroachment on the legislative power if it issues a provisional authority without a law authorizing such action,” Calida said during a House hearing.

“I never mentioned the name of Speaker Cayetano and any congressman in my advisory letter to the NTC or in any of my subsequent press releases,” he added.

The NTC earlier vowed to both the Senate and House of Representatives that it will issue a provisional authority while Congress hears the franchise renewal of the ABS-CBN.

However, on May 5, it issued instead a cease and desist order against the network.

Two days before the order was issued, Calida warned the NTC against issuing a provisional authority to ABS-CBN while its franchise is pending in Congress.

It was also later learned that Calida had sent a letter to the Commission advising against the issuance of a provisional authority to the network.

