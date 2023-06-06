Californian Punks T.S.O.L. Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Punk stalwarts the True Sounds Of Liberty (better known simply as T.S.O.L.) will head to Australia for a run of tour dates in September this year. The Long Beach outfit will kick the tour off in Melbourne on Tuesday, 5th September, moving up the east coast and finishing in Brisbane at the Zoo on Sunday, 10th September.

It’s the band’s second Australian tour ever, having made their debut run back in 2019. Considering they formed more than 40 years ago, it took them long enough. See the full run of dates and details below.

T.S.O.L: ‘Flowers By The Door’

T.S.O.L. emerged in the storied punk scene in California in the late ’70s, with the founding members having been involved in a number of other acts in the scene. For a while the bandmates performed under the band name Vicious Circle, before they solidified the lineup and became T.S.O.L.

T.S.O.L. went on to release 10 studio albums – the most recent coming in 2017, called The Trigger Complex. The band have gone through a fair few lineup changes over the years, and there was even a protracted legal battle between the original members and the new ones over which band could actually perform as T.S.O.L.

The original members prevailed, and they’re still led by energetic founding frontman Jack Grisham.

Tuesday, 5th September – Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, 6th September – The Basement, Canberra, ACT

Thursday, 7th September – Marrickville Bowling Club, Sydney, NSW

Friday, 8th September – Everglades, Woy Woy, NSW

Saturday, 9th September – Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast, QLD

Sunday, 10th September -The Zoo, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets are on sale now via Chop Dog Entertainment.

