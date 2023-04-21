Californian Skate-Punks Pulley Announce 2023 Australian Tour

Vocalist Scott Radinsky and guitarist Mike Harder will bring their three-decade old band Pulley back to Australia for a number of up-close-and-personal headline dates in November 2023. Pulley return to Australia on the back of their 2022 LP, The Golden Life.

The tour begins in Newcastle, New South Wales, and includes shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Geelong, Adelaide, Gold Coast and Brisbane. Pulley will be supported throughout by Novocastrian punk rockers Wiseheimer.

Radinsky formed Pulley after his departure from Ten Foot Pole. He’d fronted Ten Foot Pole for ten years, appearing on all of the band’s releases under its original name, Scared Straight, as well as TFP’s Epitaph debut, Rev, in 1994.

However, Radinsky was also a professional baseball player and his commitment to his day job got in the way of Ten Foot Pole’s ambitions to become a full-time touring enterprise. As a result, Pulley has always been something of a part-time band, releasing a total of seven albums beginning with their 1996 debut, Esteem Driven Engine.

The band’s touring itinerary has also been stop-start, and the forthcoming Australian tour marks Pulley’s first visit to the country since 2004. Radinsky and Harder have seen a few lineup changes since they were last here – bass player Tyler Rebbe remains, but guitarist Trey Clinesmith and drummer Sean Sellers are both relatively new additions.

Pulley Australian Tour 2023

w/Wiseheimer

Friday, 3rd November – Hamilton Station, Newcastle, NSW

Saturday, 4th November – Marrickville Bowling, Sydney, NSW

Monday, 6th November – Stay Gold, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, 7th November – Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Thursday, 9th November – Crown and Anchor, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 10th November – Vinnies Dive, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, 11th November – Bad Luck, Brisbane, QLD

