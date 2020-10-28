Call for Entries Issued for 8th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Stevie® Awards have issued the call for entries for the 2021 (8th annual) Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards , the only business awards program to recognize innovation in business throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region.



The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is the only business awards program to recognize innovation in business throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region.

The early-bird entry deadline, with discounted entry fees, is November 18, 2020. The final entry deadline is February 3, 2021, but late entries will be accepted through March 3 with the payment of a late fee. Complete entry details are available at http://Asia.StevieAwards.com .

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are open to all organizations in the 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region: large and small, for-profit and non-profit, public and private.

The awards focus on recognizing innovation in all its forms, wherever it is achieved in the workplace. Entries will be accepted in eight languages – Chinese, English, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Thai and Vietnamese – in the following awards category groups:

New category groups for 2021 include Achievement Categories to recognize singular, innovative achievements of various types throughout the workplace, and COVID-19 Response Categories created to honor the contributions of individuals, groups, and organizations that have worked valiantly over the past months to keep us safe, healthy, employed, and informed.

Asia-Pacific Stevie Award winners will be announced on April 8. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a gala banquet on May 28 (health and safety conditions permitting) at the Lotte Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Scores of professionals from throughout the region will participate in the judging process to determine the Stevie winners.

Some of the Asia-Pacific region’s most innovative organizations have won Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards in the past five years including ABS-CBN Global, Cisco Systems, Delta Air Lines, Dentsu, DHL Express International (Thailand) Ltd., EventsAIR, Freelancer.com, Google, Great Eagle Holdings, Globe Telecom, HLC Group, Hong Kong Tourism Board, HP Inc., KEB HANA Bank, KEPCO, KT, MSLGROUP China, Ooredoo, PT Petrokimia Gresik, Seoul Metropolitan Government, Singapore Power, SM Supermalls, Sony, Strategic Public Relations Group Limited, Telkom Indonesia, VNPT Vinaphone Corporation, Viettel, Xiaomi, and more.

The Stevie Award trophies, made by the company that makes the Emmy and other major international awards, are among the world’s most coveted prizes. The name Stevie is taken from the name Stephen, which is derived from the Greek for “crowned.”

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Stevie®, American Business Awards® and International Business Awards® are registered trademarks of Stevie Awards, Inc.

* PR Newswire Asia is the official news release distribution partner of the 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

Contact: Clara Im

The Stevie Awards

Clara@stevieawards.com

+82-2-3443-8389