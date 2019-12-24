Calling All Beliebers: Justin Bieber Is Releasing New Music in 2020
Attention, Beliebers: Justin Bieber has new music on the way! Four years after the release of his Purpose album, the 25-year-old singer announced he’d be releasing a new album and docuseries in 2020 — with his single, “Yummy,” kicking everything off on Jan. 3. In the introspective trailer, Bieber also confirmed he’d begin a five-month nationwide tour in May.
Back in October, Bieber told fans in a now-deleted Instagram post that if he got 20 million likes on the post that he would release an album before Christmas. Given that the post was deleted, there’s no way of telling if the post actually got all those likes, though something tells me it did.
That same month, Bieber also posted the word “R&Bieber” on Instagram with a caption that simply read, “……………🎥👀🎶.” Oh, and his team coincidentally filed legal documents to try to trademark “R&Bieber” “for entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances and production of sound recordings,” as well as merchandise and film.
“I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life,” Bieber said in the trailer. He added, “We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine.”