Caloocan City Judicial Complex closed for disinfection

MANILA, Philippines — The Caloocan City Judicial Complex has been shut down after a staff of the city prosecutor’s office tested positive for COVID-19.

Caloocan City Executive Judge Victoriano Cabanos in a statement said the temporary closure is for disinfection of the area.

“The Regional Trial Court and the Metropolitan Trial Court will be physically closed today, May 19, for the protection of the judicial workforce and as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus,’ Cabanos said in a notice.

But Cabanos assured the public that court operations would continue citing a circular issued by Court Administrator Jose Midas Marquez which provides that “all initiatory pleadings in civil and criminal cases, including criminal complaints, information and application for bail shall be filed electronically to the Office of the Clerk of Court of the regional trial courts and metropolitan trial courts through their official email addresses as listed in the Supreme Court website.”

He added that court pleadings and other court submissions in pending cases shall also be filed electronically through the official email address of the concerned branch as posted on the SC website.

Courts under the modified enhanced community quarantine will remain physically closed until May 31 while those in areas placed under general community quarantine may open but with a skeleton staff.

