Caloocan goes house-to-house to vaccinate PWDs

CALOOCAN City Mayor Oscar “Oca” Malapitan on Friday said they have started the house-to-house vaccination primarily for bedridden or sickly residents who must be protected against Covid-19 as well as their families.

The mayor told The Manila Times he ordered the mobile vaccination in order to accommodate a number of bedridden, mostly senior citizens, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) who obviously could not go to any vaccination sites.

“Now our teams from the City Hall led by the concerned staff from the city health department are doing rounds to conduct the mobile vaccination for them,” Malapitan said.

He said Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccines will be used for this particular sector since only one dose is needed to be able to be fully protected from the deadly disease.

“We know even if they do not go out of their house, they still need protection because they are more vulnerable or easily get sick,” the mayor said.

The city’s public information office said concerned residents can coordinate with the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs through its landline: 288-88-11 local 2258 or Persons with Disabilities Affairs Office, 288-88-11 local 2269.

As of Aug. 19, 2021, Caloocan has 42,947 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 40,310 recoveries, 1, 430 active cases and 1, 207 deaths.



The city government has administered 1,059,047 doses. Of the figure, 688, 552 residents had their first dose while 370,495 others completed two doses.