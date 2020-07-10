Caloocan village under lockdown for 6 days, Navotas street for 13 days due to rising Covid-19 cases

A barangay in Caloocan City will be placed under lockdown for six days starting on July 12 while a street and its surrounding areas in Navotas City will also be under a similar status for 13 days due to the rising cases of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Caloocan Mayor Oscar “Oca” Malapitan imposed a total lockdown in Barangay 93 in the city’s District 2 after Covid-19 cases increased over the past week.

With 1,100 households, the barangay has 28 positive cases, most of which were recorded in the last few days, prompting the lockdown that will start on Sunday.

In Navotas, Mayor Tobias Tiangco ordered a complete lockdown in Galicia Street and its surrounding areas in Barangay Bangkulasi from July 10 to 23.

Quoting data from the City Health Office, Tiangco said seven residents living along Galicia Street tested positive for Covid-19 that compelled him to order the lockdown, including its surrounding areas.

“We have to do this in order limit and stop the local transmission of the deadly virus,” Tiangco said when he signed an executive order for the purpose.

Malapitan and Tiangco told The Manila Times in separate phone interviews that their respective local police force will be in the forefront in implementing quarantine protocols with the coordination of barangay officials and the city governments’ public order and safety personnel.

They said they have instructed their officials to make sure the needed assistance would be extended to the affected residents who must stay home while under lockdown.

Exempted to go out of their residences are frontliners and essential workers and those who have emergency cases, the officials said.

Those who are working must present valid company identification card or certificate of employment while still strictly observing the safety protocols, especially the proper wearing of face masks and social and physical distancing, they said.

The two mayors said contact tracing and swab tests were being conducted.

Navotas has 816 Covid-19 confirmed cases, 434 active cases, 324 recoveries and 58 deaths while Caloocan has 1,346 confirmed cases, 977 active cases, 293 recoveries and 76 deaths.