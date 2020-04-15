Camarines Norte acquires 200 rapid antibody-based test kits

GUINOBATAN, Albay, Philippines — The provincial government of Camarines Norte has acquired 200 rapid antibody-based test kits approved by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

Rapid antibody-based tests are done to suspected cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) especially those who are already showing symptoms for five up to 21 days, according to the Department of Health.

ADVERTISEMENT

These tests can produce results 10 to 15 minutes after they are administered.

Don Culvera, Camarines Norte incident commander, told Inquirer in a phone interview that tests done through this method would still have to be confirmed through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at the Bicol Regional Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory in Legazpi City, some four hours away from their province.

FEATURED STORIES

“We have already conducted 16 rapid antibody-based tests, all of which have turned out negative,” Culvera said.

He said that all tests admitted were done on senior citizens with symptoms.

Culvera also said that they were awaiting the arrival of test kits for asymptomatic patients.

“According to the DOH, if these test kits are used for those who are not exhibiting symptoms, the results may not turn our right. But there are other test kits that we are expecting. Those can be used even to asymptomatic suspected cases,” he said.

Camarines Norte has three facilities for COVID-19 that can house close to 200 patients.

Labo District Hospital’s bed capacity is 100, the infirmary in Paracale town can house 25, while an evacuation area in Vinzons can accommodate 70 more.

/atm

ADVERTISEMENT

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ