Camarines Norte remains COVID-19-free

LIGAO CITY –– With the strict implementation of the enhanced community quarantine and checkpoints in all entrance and exit borders, Camarines Norte remained free from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as of Tuesday morning.

“I ordered the uniformed frontliners to fully enforce the screening, especially in detecting the body temperature. This is for the safety of every individual residing the province,” said Governor Edgar Tallado.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also commended all the medical frontiners and local officials for working 24/7 to maintain the zero status of the province from the dreaded disease.

Tallado said the province has set up the Labo District Hospital as a quarantine area, while some government buildings were also being prepared in case there would be COVID-19 cases in the province.

FEATURED STORIES

He said the cash assistance from the Social Amelioration Program was already being distributed in the province.

LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ