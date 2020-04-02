Camarines Sur jail escapee slain in police operation

LEGAZPi CITY — An inmate who escaped from jail in San Fernando town in Camarines Sur province was shot and killed in a police operation in Sagñay town on Thursday afternoon.

Colonel Roderico Roy Jr., director of Camarines Sur police, said Jeynel Aberos, 19, fired upon the authorities, prompting them to retaliate until he was cornered in a house in Barangay (village) Kilantaao, Sagñay town at around 5 p.m.

The suspect sustained bullet wounds in his body that caused his death.

The service firearm of Captain Emilio Endrano, the chief of San Fernando police, which was reportedly stolen, was recovered from Aberos after the operation.

“He stole the gun by breaking the locker of the chief of police and he used it in the firefight with the authorities,” Roy said.

No injuries were reported on the government side.

Aberos, who was arrested for robbery in March 23, escaped at around 3:45 a.m., Thursday from the detention facility of San Fernando police station by tapping the key of padlock hanging at the other door using a cardboard.

