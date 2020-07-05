Camarines Sur Rep. Marissa Andaya dies of cancer

MANILA, Philippines ㄧ Camarines Sur Rep. Marissa Mercado Andaya has died of cancer, her husband, former Rep. Rolando Andaya Jr., announced in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

“The love of my life has passed on to eternal life,” Andaya said. “Her people lost their leader, our children their caring mother, and I, my best friend.”

“Marissa was a cancer warrior, staving off the ravages of that cruel disease for seven years,” he went on.

Despite her ailment, Mrs. Andaya, her husband said, continued to do the rounds of the First District of Camarines Sur to check on her constituents since the lockdown of the entire Luzon started last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“She reluctantly returned to Manila on the first week of June for her scheduled medical check-up. It was there that we learned that her nemesis has returned with a vengeance,” Andaya said.

“Tonight, surrounded by her loved ones, her beautiful heart gave up,” he added.

The Andayas had two children, Rolando M. Andaya IV and Katrina Isabella M. Andaya.

“I am blessed to have spent half of my life – twenty-five happy years – with this wonderful woman with a generous spirit and compassionate heart who was devoted to her family, her faith, her oath, and her fellowmen,” Andaya said. “We ask our friends to give us space in the meantime to grieve in private. Funeral details will be announced soon.”

/atm

