Cambodia Wheelchair Basketball Federation Celebrates Success at the 12th ASEAN Para Games A7404309 copy.png

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA – Media OutReach – 13 June 2023 – The Cambodian Wheelchair Basketball Federation (CWBF) has organized a congratulatory ceremony to proudly announce and celebrate the remarkable achievements of the Cambodian wheelchair basketball teams at the 12th ASEAN Para Games.

The event took place at the National Centre for Disabled Persons and was presided over by Senior Minister Ly Thuch, President of CWBF, and Her Highness Princess Sisowath Kanthireth, Honorary President of CWBF. Representatives from the Embassy of Japan, the Prince Foundation, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and distinguished guests from the private sector were also in attendance. The athletes received gifts in appreciation of their efforts.

“Peace has rewarded Cambodia and its people as the women’s wheelchair basketball team brings home gold and silver medals from the 12th ASEAN Para Games,” stated Senior Minister Ly Thuch. “The dedication and hard work of our athletes have paid off, making our nation proud. This victory underscores our athletes’ strength and progress in promoting inclusivity in sports. May this historic win inspire all Cambodians to strive for excellence under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen. Congratulations to our extraordinary women’s wheelchair basketball team!”

The Cambodian wheelchair basketball team demonstrated exceptional skills, teamwork, and determination at the 12th ASEAN Para Games. The women’s wheelchair basketball team clinched the gold medal in the 3×3 event and secured the silver medal in the 5×5 event, showcasing unwavering resilience and skill. The women’s team also qualified to compete in the 4th Asian Para Games, set to take place in Hangzhou, China, in October 2023.

The outstanding achievements of the Cambodian wheelchair basketball teams are a testament to their hard work and dedication as well as Cambodia’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility in sports.

With the leadership of Senior Minister Ly Thuch and H.H. Princess Sisowath Kanthireth, and contributions from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Prince Foundation, led by philanthropist Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, the wheelchair basketball teams have reached significant milestones. CWBF will continue to empower individuals with disabilities, helping them excel in sports and realize their full potential.

Hashtag: #PrinceFoundation #12thASEANParaGames

