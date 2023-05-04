Cambridge Infinitus Research Centre Launches World Leading AI-based Technology Platform ERnet for Studies of Cellular Health

GUANGZHOU, China, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Cambridge Infinitus Research Centre (CIRCE) was officially established in 2015 as Infinitus’ first international scientific research collaboration platform outside of China. CIRCE recently achieved another scientific and technological breakthrough with the publication of an article in Nature Methods (Impact Factor 47.99) announcing the release of an innovative technology platform for artificial intelligence (AI)-based structural dynamic analysis of the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) in living cells.



With an impact factor of 47.99, Nature Methods is the world’s leading international publication for biochemical research methodology. Upon publication, the study attracted a great deal of attention from the scientific community. A detailed report describing the platform appeared on the home page of the official website of the Department of Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology at the University of Cambridge.

The structure and stability of organelles are crucial for sustaining an active and productive human life. The dysregulation and disruption of the ER system can have a major effect on a person’s health and are closely associated with several illnesses, including cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, neurodegenerative diseases and tumors. It is, therefore, useful to study the ER system to understand its role in physiological and pathological processes and to investigate the pathogenesis of diseases as a result of its malfunctioning, the progression of the diseases and the feasibility of treatment.

The ER is extremely complicated in both morphology and distribution as it is a very complex and large dynamic network within cells. Currently, there is no good way to perform an accurate quantitative analysis of the topology and state of motion of the ER. After three years of technical research, scientists at CIRCE have finally made a breakthrough in the field by combining AI and ultra-high resolution imaging to create a new intelligent analysis system, ERnet, which has made it possible to perform accurate quantitative analysis of the ER structure in living cells for the first time. This remarkable innovation in technical and scientific understanding was published in Nature Methods (Impact Factor 47.99), the world’s premier scientific journal in the field of biochemical research methodology.

Basic research serves as the most important foundation for a company’s internal innovation capability. Since its establishment, Infinitus has been committed to promoting China’s superior health culture, with a focus on basic research to enhance its capacity for independent innovation in both scientific research and product development. Infinitus will continue to expand its high-level scientific research collaboration with the University of Cambridge, make full use of CIRCE’s strong capabilities in scientific research, and transform the most cutting-edge scientific research achievements in the field of biological health into innovative Chinese herbal health products, as a key part of the mission to bring wellness and happiness to all peoples of the world.