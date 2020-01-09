“Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden welcome first child”

Hollywood superstar Cameron Diaz is now a first-time mother after recently welcoming a healthy baby girl with her husband, Good Charlotte frontman Benji Madden.

The “Charlie’s Angels” actress shared the good news on Saturday through a short statement on Instagram, which read: “Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden.”

“She has instantly captured out hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute! Some would even say RAD.”

It remains unknown whether Raddix entered the family via natural birth, surrogacy or adoption.

Cameron and Benji tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Beverly Hills, California in 2015.