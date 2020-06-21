“Camille Prats celebrates 35th birthday, grateful for the gift of family”

Camille Prats turned 35 years old on Saturday.

Camille Prats’ heart is full as she got to celebrate her birthday with her family on Saturday, June 20. The actress remarked that being able to celebrate her birthday with her loved ones is already more than enough.

“On my birthday, there is nothing more I could ever ask for but to celebrate it with my loved ones. An entire day of just being with them. [I’m] really grateful for the gift of family and that everyone is in perfect health especially my parents. Missing my kuya @johnprats who is at work but still celebrated with us in spirit,” she wrote on Instagram.

Camille also extended her gratitude to those who greeted her on her special day.

“Also, a big big thaaank you to everyone who took time to greet me! I have yet to reply to all of your messages. Thaaaank you. My heart is swelling with gratitude! Thank you God for my life,” she said.

