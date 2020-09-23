“Camille Prats celebrates birthday of daughter Nala”

The daughter of Camille Prats and her husband VJ Yambao is now three years old.

On her Instagram page, the actress-television host shared a photo from the birthday celebration of their daughter, Nala Camilla.

“We now have a threenager!” wrote Camille in the caption. “Just like how our friend describes it, last phase of being a baby and starting to act and talk like a grown up!”

“Not too fast my love. Happy birthday my @nalacamilla. Keep shining,” she said.

VJ also shared his birthday greeting for his daughter on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of himself with Nala, the proud father wrote: “Happy birthday to my baby girl, may God bless you with all the wonderful things that you deserve in this life. We love you bear!”

Nala is the eldest child of Camille and VJ.

They also have a son named Nolan, who turned one last July.

Meanwhile, Camille also has a son named Nathan with her late husband Anthony Linsangan, who was born in 2008.

Camille married VJ, a businessman, in 2017, six years after her first husband died of cancer at the age of 31.