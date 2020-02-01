“Camille Prats’ Facebook page gets hacked”

Camille Prats cried foul to those who hacked her official Facebook page.

Camille Prats warned netizens on her Instagram account about her Facebook page getting hacked.

She then asked for help and is hoping to retrieve her account back.

“My Facebook page has been HACKED. If you know anyone from Facebook who can help me report this or a tech guy who can help me recover it, that would be awesome. For the meantime please unlike the page and block it.”

As of this writing, Camille’s Facebook page has not yet been retrieved from the hackers.