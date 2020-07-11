“Camille Prats’s son turns 1”

Nolan Christiano, the youngest child of Camille Prats and her husband VJ Yambao, turned 1 on Friday, July 10.

On Instagram, the television host-actress shared photos of her baby boy.

In her caption, Camille posted her heartwarming message for Nolan.

“Happy 1st birthday to our little Nolan. Celebrating your 1st birthday may have been far from what we had in mind but it definitely does not make it any less special. As intimate as it was, it was also precious and filled with love. (Ate Nala singing Happy birthday every time she remembers that it’s your birthday [laughing emoji])” she wrote.

“Happy 1st my boy! Here’s to many more habulans as you continue to explore everything around you. You fill our hearts with so much joy and mommy truly enjoys you be clingy. We loooooove you!!! Happy birthday,” she added.

For his part, VJ also took to Instagram to share his birthday message for his son.

Sharing a photo of him carrying Nolan and his birthday cake, VJ wrote: “Before this day ends I just want to greet you a happy birthday! Just thank God how blessed we are to receive a blessing like you. I love you, my son.”

Nolan is the second child of Camille and VJ.

They also have a daughter named Nala, who was born in 2017.

Meanwhile, Camille also has a son named Nathan with her late husband Anthony Linsangan, who was born in 2008.

Camille married VJ, a businessman, in 2017, six years after her first husband died of cancer at the age of 31.