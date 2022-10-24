Camilo Cascolan Reacts to Critics Questioning Him as DOH USec

New DOH Undersecretary Camilo Cascolan Defends Self from Critics

Camilo Cascolan defended himself from the critics in his appointment as undersecretary of the Department of Health (DOH).

On Monday, October 24, the former head of the Philippine National Police (PNP) defended himself in the wake of several critiques from groups, including medical professionals. He asserts that maintaining health requires more than just medical expertise.

“Managing health is not just about medical knowledge. There are many doctors in the institution but balancing science and management and strategy is very important,” said Cascolan.

Recall that on Sunday, October 23, the DOH and a committee of medical experts confirmed that Cascolan had been assigned to the agency. Based on the report, some criticized it immediately once as a disrespect to medical professionals.

It will be noted that four months into President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration, no health secretary has been appointed. Cascolan stated that in this regard, not just medical expertise is required because it also entails his expertise in the creation of the COVID-19 task force and his leadership in administrative assistance.

During the height of the lockdown, he is also alleged to have established the PNP’s medical reserve force and directed the RT-PCR testing centers in a number of mega quarantine sites. He thinks that his managerial and strategic planning skills will benefit him in his role at DOH as a result.

“Being a devolved service (health devolution), my experience on the ground and working with LGUs is also a factor that can bring the department closer to the people,” said Cascolan.

