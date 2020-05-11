CamNorte no longer coronavirus-free, adds 1 of Bicol’s 2 new COVID-19 cases

LEGAZPI CITY—The Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol recorded two new COVID-19 cases on Monday (May 11), which included Camarines Norte’s first coronavirus infection.

The two new cases brought the region’s tally to 61.

One of the new patients, branded as Bicol No. 61, is a 45-year-old man from the town of Labo, Camarines Norte. He went for checkup at the provincial hospital last May 4, a week after showing symptoms, the DOH said.

The DOH is still finding out how he contracted coronavirus.

The other patient, branded as Bicol No. 60, is a 45-year-old man from Tigaon, a town in Camarines Sur province. He was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday, three days after the town first had a coronavirus infection.

The 41-year-old man, who first showed symptoms on March 26, had his consultation on May 5.

According to the DOH, the patient’s respiratory samples were taken by workers at the Camarines Sur provincial health office.

In Albay, the number of COVID-19 cases is stuck at 50 while that in Camarines Sur had risen to 10.

Edited by TSB

