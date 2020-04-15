CamNorte to continue anti-COVID-19 measures if quarantine is lifted

GUINOBATAN, Albay –– The province of Camarines Norte will continue measures against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) if after the enhanced community quarantine over Luzon were to be lifted.

Don Culvera, Camarines Norte incident commander, said the initial recommendation to the local government of Camarines Norte would be to continue manning the two quarantine checkpoints in the towns of Sta. Elena and Basud, the entrance and exit points of the province.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will not be complacent. The two checkpoints in Tuaca village (Sta. Elena) and Tabugon village (Basud) will still be blocked and all entrants will undergo quarantine,” Culvera told the Inquirer through a phone interview.

He said social distancing and curfew would still be in place, despite slightly easing the lockdown to allow some establishments to open.

FEATURED STORIES

He said the province was studying easing the curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Technically, we have a 24-hour curfew, but no one is allowed to go out from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Once the ECQ is lifted, that will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.,” he said.

As of this posting, the province has not recorded any positive COVID-19 case.

LZB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ