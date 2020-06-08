CamSur barangay captain stabbed to death by quarantine violator

LEGAZPI CITY – A barangay captain was stabbed to death by a quarantine guidelines violator Sunday night in Nabua, Camarines Sur, a police report said Monday.

Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional police spokesperson, identified the victim as Teopilo Braga of Barangay Bustrac.

The suspect was identified as Dominguito Quipo Jr., resident of the same village.

Police said the victim was doing his rounds on board his motorcycle, he spotted the suspect loitering around the said village at around 8:30 p.m.

When accosted, Quipo drew a bladed weapon and stabbed Braga chief several times.

The suspect fled after the attack while the victim expired on the way to hospital.

Further investigation and pursuit operations against the suspect have been launched.

