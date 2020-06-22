CamSur cops track down, arrest 2 suspects

LEGAZPI CITY – Police arrested on Sunday two persons wanted for rape and violence against women and children in separate operations in the municipalities of Tigaon and Canaman in Camarines Sur, Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol regional police spokesperson said Monday.

In Tigaon, police arrested Juanito Sameniano, 50, at his residence in Barangay Consocep at around 6 p.m.

Calubaquib said police operatives served him an arrest warrant for statutory rape issued by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in San Jose town under Judge Noel Paulite.

The suspect went into hiding since 2018.

In Canaman, Wilfred Regaton, 42, resident of Magarao town, was collared by police armed with a warrant of arrest in Barangay Baras, at around 5:45 p.m.

The suspect, labeled as number eight most wanted person in Magarao, is facing charges of violating Republic Act 9262 or Anti-Violence against Women and Children (VAWC) at RTC Magarao Branch under Judge Valentin Pura.

Both suspects will be presented to concerned local courts for disposition.

