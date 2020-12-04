Canada Goose Commits to Keeping the Planet Cold and the People on it Warm with Launch of HUMANATURE

Download the hi-res images and information here

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Canada Goose introduces HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives. This purpose commitment is embedded across every aspect of the company’s operations. Keeping the planet cold through its Sustainable Impact Strategy, and people warm by honouring and invigorating communities, prioritizing philanthropic endeavors and building culture through the arts. HUMANATURE is the driving force of Canada Goose’s enduring purpose commitment.

“The role of business has evolved – in today’s world, driving meaningful change is just as important as the bottom line,” said Dani Reiss, President & CEO of Canada Goose. “We are steadfast in our commitment to strengthening our communities, protecting our planet and working towards a future for generations to come. Since 1957, we have been trusted to protect people from the elements and to keep them warm; now, through HUMANATURE, we are taking warmth to an even deeper societal level.”

Keeping the Planet Cold

Canada Goose has a decades long tradition of being a sustainably led company with its lifetime warranty and commitment to making its core products in Canada. The brand unveiled its Sustainable Impact Strategy in April, building on these core values and outlining its vision for the future. The brand continues to transform the way it does business – with sustainability at the forefront, while remaining dedicated to its function- first design.

In January 2021, Canada Goose will debut its most sustainable parka to date, the Standard Expedition Parka. The Standard, inspired by the iconic Expedition Parka, will help set the standard for the future of outerwear at Canada Goose. The Standard is made from recycled and undyed fabrics, lining and interlining, 100 per cent responsibly sourced down and reclaimed fur. The Standard Expedition Parka exemplifies the brand’s strategy and commitment to sustainability; the design generates 30 per cent less carbon, based on footprint, compared to the in-line Expedition Parka.



Standard Expedition Parka

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do. Our approach is driven by constant improvement – testing, learning, improving – while ensuring we deliver on our commitment to quality and functionality. We innovate for the betterment of our consumers and our planet,” said Woody Blackford, EVP, Product of Canada Goose. “We’ve turned our commitments into action in under a year. The Standard Expedition Parka is just the beginning for where we will take the brand.”

Sustainable Impact Strategy – Commit to net zero direct and indirect (Scope 1 and 2) greenhouse gas emissions by 2025

– Achieve 100 per cent RDS Certification by 2021

– Commit to 90 per cent bluesign® approved products by 2025

Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) Canada Goose joined the SAC, alongside over 250 sustainability leaders across the industry. SAC provides a suite of sustainability measurement tools included within the Higg Index, to drive environmental and social responsibility throughout the brand's supply chain. Polar Bears International (PBI) The people, wildlife and landscapes of the North are of vital importance – what happens there affects the global population. Since the launch of the Canada Goose PBI collection 13 years ago, the brand has contributed more than $3.5 million to the organization. Students on Ice (SOI) SOI and Canada Goose have a shared mandate of inspiring and catalyzing initiatives that contribute to global sustainability, diversity and inclusion; the epitome of HUMANATURE.

Keeping People Warm

For decades, Canada Goose has built a reputation for warmth. The lifestyle brand’s apparel enables human survival in the outdoors – whether its snow, rain, wind or cold – so that people can thrive in the elements and focus on the experience at hand. Drafting off this legacy, HUMANATURE will now galvanize Canada Goose’s approach to its longstanding social initiatives.

“Canada Goose is engrained in the global community and the cultural zeitgeist. We celebrate people and artists around the world, spanning continents, mediums and industries, including filmmakers, designers and visual artists,” said Penny Brook, CMO of Canada Goose. “Our passion for communities, both outside and within our brand, is strongly represented in HUMANATURE – and further reinforces that it is a mindset and a way of being.”

Canada Goose Resource Centre Program

What began as the donation and delivery of left-over Canada Goose fabric and materials to Inuit communities in the North, has expanded to also include the donation of repurposed parkas, many upcycled from the Canada Goose warranty program. The parkas will keep Northern communities warm, while keeping the planet cold and deliver against itssustainability commitments. Project Atigi This annual social entrepreneurship project was born in the North. Canada Goose partners with Inuit designers to create capsule collections, with proceeds benefitting Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the national voice of Inuit in Canada. To date, the brand has donated over $175,000 to ITK. Response Program At the onset of COVID-19, Canada Goose pivoted from manufacturing parkas to medical gowns and scrubs, doing its part to protect the people who protect us. The company donated 14,000 units across Canada and 20,000 units to Mount Sinai in New York. As of Fall 2020, Canada Goose delivered more than 2.5 million additional units, all produced at cost, to address both provincial and federal contracts. Inclusivity Canada Goose embraces diversity in all its forms and definitions, striving to remove barriers to create an inclusive culture and equitable workplace where everyone can live authentically. To further embolden this, the brand’s Inclusion Advisory Council is a unified body that acts as thought leaders and advisors on matters of inclusion within the internal community. HUMANATURE Pass The HUMANATURE Pass is a benefit available to full-time corporate Canada Goose employees. This one-hour, weekly pass encourages employees to set aside time during business hours to connect with nature. The program also benefits retail employees who receive a complimentary jacket and accessory in lieu of the pass. Underrepresented Voices in Film Canada Goose connects people through stories. Part of its six- decade journey has been spent on film sets, playing a supporting role in the magic of making movies, acting as a warm companion on a cold set. Canada Goose celebrates underrepresented voices and how they transport storytelling to screen. Canada Goose has delivered $350,000 in bursaries and awards to support underrepresented voices across the film industry. In Residence In Residence is a program by the community, for the community. The brand provides local artists with a global stage to share their story and express the spirit of their community through dynamic installations in-store, bringing HUMANATURE to life. Northern Art Program Canada Goose has pursued a rich art program in its global retail locations. The program is focused on elevating Canadian and Arctic narratives, prioritizing Inuit art that expresses the kinship between person and land – the ultimate representation of HUMANATURE. With over 275 artworks on display in over 25 stores, the Canada Goose Northern Art Collection is now the largest retail collection of Inuit art in the world.



“Story Tree” by Alex Fisher and Qavavau Manumi in Canada Goose’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre Store | “Sedna and Young” by Pootoogook Jaw in Canada Goose’s Paris Store



“Than and Now” by Aoudla Pudlat in Canada Goose’s Mall of America Store