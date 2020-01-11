Canada’s Trudeau demands ‘accountability’ after Iran plane admission

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, photo, debris is seen from a Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. Iran announced Saturday, Jan. 11, that its military “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
OTTAWA, Canada — Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday closure and accountability were needed after Iran said it had unintentionally shot down a Ukranian plane, killing 176 people.
He also demanded “transparency, and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims,” of whom many were Canadian dual nationals.
“This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together,” Trudeau’s office said in a statement.