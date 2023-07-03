Canadian found dead at Biliran port

ORMOC CITY — A Canadian was found dead at 5 a.m. Monday, July 3, at the port in Barangay Sto. Niño, Naval town, Biliran province.

The police identified the foreigner as William Ronald Haynes, 62, who was staying at the Benjamin Hotel in Naval.

The police ruled out foul play after Dr. Ralph D. Bueno, physician at the Naval Rural Health Unit, declared that Haynes died of a stroke.

The police investigation showed that Elma Siat, Haynes’ girlfriend who lives in Barangay Sto. Niño, last saw the foreigner about 7 p.m. on Sunday when they had an argument inside his hotel room over his excessive drinking.

She told Haynes to stop drinking but the foreigner left the hotel angry at past 8 p.m.

Jusrel Espina, who lives in Barangay Sto. Niño, told the police that he saw Haynes about 10 p.m. carrying a bottle of liquor and sitting on a concrete seawall at the pier in the village.

An hour later, he saw the foreigner lying down, looking like he was sleeping.

He said he tried to wake the victim up, but the foreigner didn’t budge, prompting him to leave Haynes alone.

